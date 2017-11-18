Community preps for Christmas with local arts and crafts festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Holiday shoppers and decorators opted for local over “big box” Saturday at a local arts and crafts festival.

The festival was held in Rio Rancho at the Sabana Grande Recreation Center.

The event had everything you could need to decorate for Christmas; wreaths, ornaments, stockings and more.

It was also a chance for people to stock up on locally made holiday gifts.

One vendor tells KRQE News 13 the turnout today was bigger than she expected.

“They’ve been buying a lot of nice stuff. And ask about it, how we make it,” said vendor Rose Martinez.

The festival wrapped up at 4 p.m.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps