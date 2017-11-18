Community preps for Christmas with local arts and crafts festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – Holiday shoppers and decorators opted for local over “big box” Saturday at a local arts and crafts festival.
The festival was held in Rio Rancho at the Sabana Grande Recreation Center.
The event had everything you could need to decorate for Christmas; wreaths, ornaments, stockings and more.
It was also a chance for people to stock up on locally made holiday gifts.
One vendor tells KRQE News 13 the turnout today was bigger than she expected.
“They’ve been buying a lot of nice stuff. And ask about it, how we make it,” said vendor Rose Martinez.
The festival wrapped up at 4 p.m.
