Coach Weir receives bitter welcome from Aggie fans

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Basketball Coach Paul Weir did not receive a warm welcome as he faced the Aggie fans he left behind to become a Lobo.

Friday night, Weir made his return to Las Cruces after UNM lured him away from New Mexico State with the offer of more money and a higher profile job, something many Aggie fans are bitter about.

One student fan approached the bench and cursed at Coach Weir until police removed him.

Weir says he wasn’t sure what to expect during rivalry week.

The Lobos lost by 19 points.

