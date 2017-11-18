Chris’ Saturday Forecast

A colder day is ahead for New Mexico as the Fall-Feel has finally returned.

A cold front continues to push through the region and in its wake much colder temperatures. Afternoon temperatures today will be 20°-30° cooler compared to Friday. The clear skies, dry conditions and colder air mass will allow temperatures to finally drop below freezing in Albuquerque tonight and into Sunday morning. This will be Albuquerque’s 3rd latest freeze on record with the latest freeze on record of the Fall season still standing at November 22nd set in 2007.

Temperatures will stay cool tomorrow afternoon before warmer weather returns for Thanksgiving week. High temperatures this week will be 5°-10° warmer than average heading into Thanksgiving on Thursday. The good news is that travel for the holiday in New Mexico and around the Southwest looks pretty quiet as the weather stays mild and dry into next weekend.