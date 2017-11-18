APD: Woman stabbed man with kitchen knife to break up fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officers were called to a stabbing Friday, only to find the knife still stuck in the victim’s chest.

Police say Sabrina Mexicano stabbed a man at the Circle K on Carlisle and Indian School yesterday after her boyfriend and another man got into a fight in the parking lot.

APD says Mexicano broke up the fight by stabbing the man with a large kitchen knife.

Mexicano told officers she recently got out of prison.

Court records show she has a lengthy, violent criminal history.

She saw a judge Saturday morning, who released her on her own recognizance, but she will stay in jail until she faces a probation violation in another case.

