Albuquerque man accused of raping 13-year-old teen multiple times

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing 13 counts of rape after police say he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions. He is also charged with kidnapping her for two days.

Oliver Delgadillo-Vasquez was arrested on Friday. According to a criminal complaint, the allegations stem back to more than a year, with the latest incident just last month when Delgadillo-Vasquez showed up at the 13-year-old’s home and punched her.

The girl’s mom intervened and he drove away.

In an interview with the girl days later, she told detectives she first learned of Delgadillo-Vasquez through Facebook, then met him in person while walking around her neighborhood when she was 12.

After that, she says he routinely dragged her into his truck while she was out walking, and raped her at multiple locations.

The teen also says at one point, he kidnapped her for two days.

She escaped when her aunt showed up to Delgadillo-Vasquez’s home.

In court on Saturday, the state filed a motion to keep him locked up until trial.

The teen also says Delgadillo-Vasquez often beat her, including during the alleged two-day kidnapping.

The girl’s mother told police she was unaware of the kidnapping until charges were brought. It’s unclear why.

Online court records show Delgadillo-Vasquez has been charged with one other violent crime in recent years.

The 2015 battery charge was for punching a security guard after the two got into a fender bender.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps