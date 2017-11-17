Video shows police scuffle with felon after suspicious person call

HOBBS, NM (KRQE) — What started as a suspicious person call soon turned into chaos. Officers found themselves in the middle of a scuffle and ended up getting a gun pulled on them.

Monday, Nov. 13, officers responded to a call on South Avenue B in Hobbs. The call came in around 9 p.m. from people worried about a suspicious looking man in a black hoodie.

The man in the black hoodie was Omar Mesa.

Officers arrived and tried to get information from Mesa. Instead, police said he made his way into a house and started a scuffle.

Then, officers said he pulled a Smith & Wesson handgun out of his waistband. However, the officer was able to knock Mesa’s weapon to the ground.

“Give me your hand now,” the officer commanded, as authorities tried to place Mesa into custody.

It was at that moment when officers said they had a quick decision to make.

According to the police report, the responding officer said he feared his life, which is why he pulled out a taser.

In a blink, Mesa was on the ground and getting tased.

“I’m not doing nothing, man,” Mesa told police.

“I was talking to you,” the officer replied. “I was identifying you, and you tried to come inside and you have a firearm on you, and you were trying to pull it out.”

Mesa told police the firearm was instead sitting next to a television set.

The officer answered, “No it wasn’t. You had it in your waistband. I saw you pull it out.”

Officers began to arrest Mesa, but he wasn’t having it.

When a woman outside asked Mesa why he was being arrested, Mesa yelled back, “They said there was a suspicious person around these houses.” To which the woman replied, “Are you serious? He lives right there with me.”

Mesa was released the following day and charged for assaulting a peace officer, resisting and evading an officer, and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mesa’s handgun is being held by the evidence department in Hobbs.

