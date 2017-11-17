UNM draws students near and far with new marketing push

Related Coverage UNM introduces The Lobo Life

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico is spending $500,000 a year on a new advertising and marketing campaign.

In the last two years, UNM has embarked on a journey to market the university in a bigger and better way.

“What we were finding was that year after year, people throughout the state knew that UNM was a good school but when asked why, they couldn’t really go much deeper,” said Cinnamon Blair with Marketing and Communications for UNM.

The state’s flagship university is working to highlight its nationally ranked programs, but also the culture, and adventure that makes New Mexico special.

“We wanted to tie in the entire New Mexico experience.” said Blair.

They’ve since created Lobo Life, featuring student excursions across the state, to social media ads, bus wraps, and billboards.

In just a year, their main site has had nearly 200,000 visitors.

“The majority of those are from out of state from what our analytics show us,” said Blair.

In the last five years, UNM has seen out-of-state students increase by 25 percent.

“The east coast versus the southwest is like night and day, and I think that’s exactly what I wanted,” said Josh Lane, a student from New Jersey.

Students also say the nationally ranked programs stand out in their search for the best school.

“The program that stood out to me was the photography and how that’s one of the top programs,” said Seairra Sheppard, a student from Illinois.

The school draws most of its out-of-state students from Dallas, Chicago, Denver and San Antonio.

“They promote not only being artistic and sitting down and being creative, but they want you to go hike the mountains and explore and be active,” said Sheppard.

The testimonials are proving the $500,000 investment is doing its job.

