Teens involved in deadly crash appear before judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three teens allegedly involved in a deadly crash in a stolen vehicle appeared before a judge Friday.

Last month, police say a group of teens and a twelve-year-old crashed a stolen Jeep into another car at Burbank and Menaul. That crash killed 23-year-old D’Markus Blea.

They say 18-year-old Domonic Rougemont admitted to stealing the car and causing the crash.

Quontez Kuvinka and Matthew Nieto were the passengers.

Rougemont is charged with first-degree murder, among other offenses.

Kuvinka and Nieto are charged with conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

Nieto was on juvenile probation when the incident happened and according to the prosecution, has since been charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The State asked the judge to hold him until trial because they believe he is a danger to the community.

Judge Christina Argyres denied the request.

All three pleaded not guilty.

