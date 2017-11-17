Taos police issue warning about possible yard work scam

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Taos police are warning residents about a man who they believe to not be what he claims.

They say the man is knocking on doors offering to do yard work or deliver firewood to get money to buy medicine for his daughter.

Police say he provides a fake name and addresses and he and his wife, who he is often with, have criminal records.

The man has been seen driving a red or maroon 2005 Ford Escape.

They remind people that if they pay him and he doesn’t deliver, it’s a civil matter, not a police matter.

