Small actions make a big impact during the Letter Carriers Food Drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — The Letter Carriers Food Drive is an easy way to be part of the hunger solution — from the advantageous location of your front door.

Being a practical philanthropist has never been easier, thanks to the Letter Carriers Food Drive on Saturday, Nov. 18. It’s a breeze to participate. Fill a bag with non-perishable food and leave it near the mailbox before your letter carrier arrives on Saturday, Nov. 18. The food will be delivered to the local non-profit, Roadrunner Food Bank. Post office box customers are encouraged to bring their food donation to the post office the week of the drive.

List of Non-Perishable Food Items Requested

Beans

Boxed Meals

Canned Meats

Canned Vegetables

Canned Fruit

Cereal

Condiments

Pasta

Peanut Butter/Jelly

Rice

Sauces

Any Pop Top Single Serve Item

Note: Please do not donate food items that have been opened. We also cannot distribute food items that are homemade. Any perishable donations should be brought to the Food Bank during business hours.

For more information or questions on what to donate, visit the Roadrunner Food Bank website.