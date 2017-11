SANDOVAL COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Sandoval County Jail is trying to stop the spread of tuberculosis.

A recent unidentified inmate is said to have brought the virus into the facility. The county says that inmate is now being treated outside of the jail, and no other inmates or staff have gotten sick.

The state Health Department says it’s now working with the jail on specific procedures, to make sure no one else gets it.

Tuberculosis is contagious and can be deadly if left untreated.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps