Rio Rancho police K-9s visit with elementary students

By Published:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho students got to see police dogs in action Friday.

K-9 officers and their handlers visited Cielo Azul Elementary, showing how the dogs help keep officers safe.

“What a benefit the K-9s are to keeping us safe out on the road while we look for dangerous, hidden suspects, wherever they might be,” Rio Rancho Police Lieutenant Ken Willie said.

The kids watched as a handler put on a padded suit, while the dogs showed how they ward off dangerous suspects.

Officers say they hope demos like this will get more kids interested in becoming police officers.

The department currently has three K-9s.

