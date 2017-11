ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been revealed regarding what was behind a fire at an abandoned Albuquerque building.

It happened Wednesday afternoon on Central near Juan Tabo.

Witnesses told police a homeless man started a fire. That’s when 34-year-old Jason Pugh and another man attacked that man while yelling, “You burned my house.”

According to the criminal complaint, the victim was cut several times.

Pugh is charged with aggravated battery.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps