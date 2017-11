ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are on scene at Laurelwood Park in northwest Albuquerque.

Officers arrived at the park near Unser and Ladera after getting a call about shots being fired. There, police say they found someone who appeared to have been shot.

That person was transported to the hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police have not yet identified a possible suspect or said what might have led up to the shooting.