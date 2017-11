Elias Law, located in the heart of the South Valley, continues their annual tradition of giving with “Operation: Pavo” this Saturday.

The law firm has purchased more than 500 turkeys to donate to south valley residents experiencing food insecurities over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Distribution will begin tomorrow at the law firm, and members of the community are invited to participate, donate and celebrate.

For more information, visit AbogadoElias.com.