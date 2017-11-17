November 17th Morning Rush: Amber Alert canceled for eight-month-old baby taken from Gallup

1. The amber alert for an eight-month-old New Mexico boy has been canceled. State police were searching for Tyron Denetclaw-Benally Jr, who was taken by his intoxicated father Tyron Sr. According to officers, Tyron Sr. ran off with the baby after a domestic dispute at the Taco Bell on Highway 66 in Gallup.

Full Story: Amber Alert canceled for 8-month-old baby taken from Gallup

2. Former State Senator Phil Griego could face 17 years in prison. A jury found Griego guilty of five of the eight charges he faced, including bribery and fraud. Griego steered the sale of a state-owned building through the roundhouse. He made a $50,000 commission from the buyer for brokering the sale.

Full Story: Jury rules former state senator guilty on corruption charges

3. On Friday, a storm system crossing to our north will send down a potent cold front swinging east across the state. This front will help trigger spotty to scattered rain and snow showers over far Southern Colorado, Northern Mountains and Northwest Plateau.

Full Story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

4. APD is under fire after a judge slammed the department for trying to get rid of federal monitor James Ginger. The City filed a motion arguing that Ginger is biased against APD, and even secretly recorded lapel video of Ginger arguing with a city attorney Jessica Hernandez. Yesterday, the judge ruled the way Ginger was recorded is unacceptable and borders on obstruction of the reform process.

Full Story: Judge slams APD for secretly recording federal monitor

5. World Series champ Alex Bregman is set to throw out the first a pitch at the new Albuquerque sports complex next week. The $18-million facility next to the APS stadium on the westside is nearing completion. Mayor Berry tweeted out that Bregman, a key Astros player, will be at the opening ceremony next Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Full Story: World Series Champ Alex Bregman to throw first pitch at new Albuquerque Sports Complex

Morning’s Top Stories