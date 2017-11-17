New Mexico posing quarantine to stop pecan weevil bug

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico agriculture officials are issuing a quarantine in hopes of stopping the spread of an invasive bug threatening the state’s pecan industry.

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture says an emergency pecan weevil quarantine will take effect Monday and last for 180 days.

No pecan shipments from Chaves, Curry, Eddy and Lea counties will be permitted.

Meanwhile, the agency is also working with pest control companies to remove the weevil from residential and commercial trees.

In late 2016, and January of this year, the weevil was found in pecan orchards in multiple counties in southeast New Mexico.

Pecan producers worry the quarantine could prevent them from trading to the west where New Mexico’s $180 million pecan industry is most lucrative.