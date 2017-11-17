New Mexico labs, bases to benefit from spending bill

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation say a sweeping defense policy bill awaiting President Donald Trump’s signature includes funding for federal laboratories and military bases around the state.

The defense authorization bill for 2018 sailed through the Senate on Thursday. The House approved the measure earlier this week.

It includes more than $14 billion for the U.S. Energy Department’s National Nuclear Security Administration. That’s an increase of nearly $1 billion over the last fiscal year.

The funds support nuclear weapons programs and environmental cleanup at Los Alamos and Sandia labs as well as the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in southern New Mexico.

The bill also authorizes spending for projects at New Mexico bases, including $50 million at Cannon Air Force Base, $4.2 million for Holloman and more than $9 million for Kirtland Air Force Base.

