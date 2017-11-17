A storm system will clear the state overnight and leave behind cool air for the weekend. Skies will quickly clear and highs will top out the mid 50s on Saturday. Our first freeze of the season will set up across most valley sections through Sunday morning. High pressure will build in next week leading to sunny skies and unseasonably mild temperatures through Thanksgiving.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
