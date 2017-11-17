Lujan Grisham calls out state senator over harassment claims

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Gubernatorial candidate Michelle Lujan Grisham is calling on a fellow Democrat to end his bid for lieutenant governor over claims he harassed women.

Two federal lawsuits say Sen. Michael Padilla harassed women while managing Albuquerque’s 911 call center in 2007.

Padilla was accused of making inappropriate comments and asked women out on dates despite their rejections. He has always denied the claims.

Lujan Grisham says there are no excuses for sexual harassment, and Padilla should be held accountable.

Meanwhile, Padilla called Lujan Grisham a great candidate.

