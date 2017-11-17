Large crack on busy Albuquerque bridge concerns drivers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s hard to miss, and it’s making some drivers in Albuquerque worried about their safety. It’s a large crack on the side of the Washington Street bridge over I-40.

Everyday, hundreds of cars drive over the Washington Street bridge, over I-40.

Recently, a crack along the side of the bridge is scaring some people who work nearby.

“It’s definitely a little concerning. We’ve seen on the news in other states bridge collapses, and people didn’t even know that they were structurally damaged,” said Shane Roeseberg.

“It’s a little precarious. It feels like the bridge is weaving a little bit,” said Mario Olguin.

Roeseberg and Olguin have been working at Dr. Dan’s Computers for a combined 20 years. During their time at the shop, they’ve never had any issues driving over the Washington Street overpass, until recently.

“You look at it and you go, uh that’s not really safe. I’m not sure if I want to be driving over that,” said Olguin.

The overpass is relatively new. It opened back in 2007.

Only 10 years later, it’s starting to show signs of wear, which seems to be a common trend in Albuquerque.

Drivers might also remember a few years ago, the Department of Transportation made some big changes on another relatively new off ramp, at the Louisiana Interchange. It was cracking because it wasn’t built on firm ground.

For the crack along the Washington overpass, DOT says it’s only cosmetic and doesn’t weaken the structure of the bridge.

It’s a response that still doesn’t sit right with drivers.

“It’s definitely a little concerning because it could be an underlying problem. It might not just be a cosmetic issue,” said Roeseberg.

“Being the fact that it’s a highly traveled bridge, doesn’t give me much confidence in actually using it,” said Olguin.

The DOT says a work order has been put in to repair the crack. It should be fixed in the next few weeks.

Highway bridges and overpasses are made to last anywhere from 50 to 75 years, but problems can surface much earlier because of factors like weather and vibrations.

