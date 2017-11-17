Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: A storm system crossing to our north will send down a potent cold front swinging east across the state. This front will help trigger spotty to scattered rain and snow showers over far Southern Colorado, Northern Mountains and Northwest Plateau. Accumulations will range from a few inches over the Sangre de Cristo Mtns (+9000ft)… to 6-12″ for the San Juans, CO (+9000ft). Most of us in New Mexico will miss out on the significant rain and snow but instead get hit with a round of strong winds. Expect sustained winds to reach 35-45mph / gusting to 60-65mph across the Northern Mtns & Northeast Plains.

WIND ADVISORY (8AM-5PM Friday): west wind 30-40mph sustained / gusts up to 55mph expected across west-central, east-central and central mountains.

HIGH WIND WARNING (8AM-5PM Friday): west wind 35-45mph sustained / gusts up to 65mph expected across Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY (until 5AM Saturday): 6-12″ of snow accumulation for San Juans of CO (+9000ft).

RED FLAG WARNING (10AM-6PM Friday): west wind 20-30mph and relative humidity <15% expected across portions of eastern NM.