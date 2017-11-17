Judge allows prosecutors to examine flat tire in case against Silver City DA

By Published:

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys duked it out in court Friday over who gets custody of a flat tire.

It all started last year when Francesca Estevez, the Grant County District Attorney, was caught on camera speeding and weaving along a highway near Silver City.

When police caught up to her, the state-owned car she was driving had blown a tire.

Prosecutors demanded the defense fork over that tire for examination, along with a receipt from when Estevez used government money to replace it.

The defense argued the state had no right to take away its evidence, but Friday a judge ruled the state can take the tire for now and must give it back later.

Related Coverage:

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s