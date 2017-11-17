Judge allows prosecutors to examine flat tire in case against Silver City DA

SILVER CITY, N.M. (KRQE) – Attorneys duked it out in court Friday over who gets custody of a flat tire.

It all started last year when Francesca Estevez, the Grant County District Attorney, was caught on camera speeding and weaving along a highway near Silver City.

When police caught up to her, the state-owned car she was driving had blown a tire.

Prosecutors demanded the defense fork over that tire for examination, along with a receipt from when Estevez used government money to replace it.

The defense argued the state had no right to take away its evidence, but Friday a judge ruled the state can take the tire for now and must give it back later.

