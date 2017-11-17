Judge allows lawsuit against SFUAD to proceed

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit against the Santa Fe University of Art and Design will move forward.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a judge made a ruling yesterday, refusing to dismiss the suit at the school’s request.

54 students filed suit against the school after administrators decided to close the university, citing financial challenges.

The students claim the university committed fraud, breached its contract and left their educational future in limbo.

University officials say they plan to help students transfer to other schools.

