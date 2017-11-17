Judge allows lawsuit against SFUAD to proceed

By Published:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A lawsuit against the Santa Fe University of Art and Design will move forward.

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, a judge made a ruling yesterday, refusing to dismiss the suit at the school’s request.

54 students filed suit against the school after administrators decided to close the university, citing financial challenges.

The students claim the university committed fraud, breached its contract and left their educational future in limbo.

University officials say they plan to help students transfer to other schools.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s