Guns to Art exhibition hopes to spark conversation about gun violence prevention

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – With multiple mass shootings in the past few weeks making headlines, people across the country are searching for a way to respond.

Students at one local school are channeling their creativity into forming pieces of art that they hope sparks more conversation about gun safety.

Decommissioned firearms are not the easiest tool for artists to work with, but students at Santa Fe Community College are using them anyways, reshaping them into pieces of art. It’s all in hopes of putting an end to gun violence here in New Mexico.

“As younger generations grow up, if we think about that as a normal thing, it’ll continue to do so and it becomes the norm. So I think if we talk about it now, younger generations will listen,” said Santa Fe Community College student Lucia Polchies.

For the past year, students have been hard at work bending, slicing and welding old guns into sculptures, jewelry and even apparel.

The guns used in the exhibit were donated by the New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence gun buyback program, in which gun-owners anonymously turn in unwanted firearms to law enforcement as a safe way to get rid of weapons in their homes.

The timely exhibit is a response to the increasing gun violence seen here in our state and the country.

Teachers and students are hoping this exhibit sparks a positive conversation amongst exhibit goers.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards the gun buyback program, the artists and scholarships for art students at Santa Fe Community College.

More than 50 pieces will be on display at the “Guns to Art Benefit Show” Friday night.

