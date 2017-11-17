BCSO investigated deputy-involved shooting on Glenrio and Coors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Glenrio is closed in both directions at Coors Boulevard due to a deputy-involved shooting.

A source told News 13 that officers on-scene are still looking for a possible suspect that may have fled from a vehicle there.

BCSO was called out to the area just before 4:30 Friday morning.

The scene is just blocks away from two APS schools, West Mesa High and John Adams Middle School.

APS says this activity should not be affecting school start or drop-off.

Multiple agencies are on-scene. Police are asking people avoid the area.

