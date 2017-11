PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico college has a big show of support for a rival football team.

Back in September, Eastern New Mexico University started a fund in honor of Midwestern State University football player Robert Grays.

The 19-year-old died after suffering a neck injury during a football game earlier this year.

During Saturday’s game against MSU, ENMU presented a $5,000 check to the team.

The money will be used to establish a scholarship in Grays’ memory.

