ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Department of Transportation has a new warning about the deadly risks of drinking and driving.

Their new ad features road signs warning drivers of the consequences of DWI, including job loss, heartbreak, jail time and death.

As the holiday season approaches, law enforcement will be increasing DWI checkpoints and patrols.

During last year’s blitz, law enforcement made nearly 200 DWI arrests and gave more than 100 citations.

Watch the new ENDWI ad here >>

