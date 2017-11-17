City takes steps to demolish ’40-year’ nuisance property

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors call it an “eyesore” that’s attracted criminals and drug users for decades. Now, the city is finally taking steps to get the westside home demolished.

“Very good. We had seen (City Councilor) Ken Sanchez and told him and he said he was going to get it done so now we’re very happy,” said Eluid Archuleta, who lives near 557 Dolores Drive NW.

Archuleta grew up on the street and says the property has been a problem the entire time.

“At least 40 years, since 1970 when we got here,” said Archuleta.

Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez represents this district. At Monday’s city council meeting, he’ll introduce a resolution which begins the abatement of the property.

Councilor Sanchez could not be reached. His policy analyst, Elaine Romero, says the property is not only a nuisance because of the trouble it attracts, but also because no one ever finished building it, meaning it’s structurally unsafe.

The resolution gives the homeowner, who lives out of state, 10 days to “commence removal,” once he receives a copy of the resolution.

If the homeowner does not respond within the 10 days, the city will put a lien on the property and take it over.

If the city demolishes the property, it will cost $22,000.

Romero says this process will likely take four to six months.

Neighbors say they don’t care who ends up knocking down the house. They’re just happy it’s on its way out.

“Now that it’s gone, or going to be gone, I think that the neighborhood would be a lot safer,” said Daniel Archuleta.

