Making the perfect gingerbread house isn’t easy. Fortunately, the confectionery staff at the Cinnamon Cafe are hosting four workshops to teach you and the family the holiday craft.

For $75, a family of four will learn how to craft the decorations from scratch, enjoy hot chocolate, entertainment and a spaghetti & meatball dinner.

Spots are filling up fast, so to book your seats visit CinnamonCafeABQ.com.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living