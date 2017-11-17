Animal Humane’s holiday adoption event entices Black Friday shoppers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — Fans of Black Friday shopping – and new furry family members – are in luck with Animal Humane NM’s zero-fee adoption event.

Forget shopping for electronics on Black Friday – shelters across the city are erasing all fees for homeless pet adoptions the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Animal Humane NM and Garcia Subaru are teaming up to host the “Share the Love Adoption Event.” Everyone interested in adding an adoptable pet to their family is encouraged to spend this Black Friday at Garcia Subaru North (6401 San Mateo Blvd. NE) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All adoption fees will be covered for qualified adopters, a rare opportunity made possible through a generous grant from the ASPCA.

To promote the event, Bella the talented and elegant Bull Terrier/Doberman charmed KRQE staff with her behavior and sweetness in the studio.

To adopt Bella, or any other available pet, visit Animal Humane NM’s website.