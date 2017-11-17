Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old baby taken from Gallup

By Published: Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE)– An amber alert has been issued for a baby missing out of Gallup.

8-month-old Tyron Denetclaw-Benally Jr. is believed to be in danger if not found soon.

Gallup Police say he was taken Thursday night by his father, Tyron Denetclaw-Benally Sr., who was extremely intoxicated.

They say it happened around 10 p.m., after some kind of domestic dispute. Denetclaw-Benally Sr. took the baby and walked off from a Taco Bell in Gallup on Highway 66, according to Gallup Police.

Police fear the baby is out in the elements with his father.

Gallup Police say Denetclaw-Benally Sr. could have access to a white Dodge pickup with New Mexico Plate LLC834.

Baby Tyron is Native American and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with a white tank top and a black “Batman” shirt, he was also wrapped in a red Kansas City Chief’s blanket.

Police say 28-year-old Denetclaw-Benally Sr. is also Native American, about 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 260 pounds. Police say he has short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with no shirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gallup Police at 505-722-2231.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s