Amber Alert issued for 8-month-old baby taken from Gallup

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE)– An amber alert has been issued for a baby missing out of Gallup.

8-month-old Tyron Denetclaw-Benally Jr. is believed to be in danger if not found soon.

Gallup Police say he was taken Thursday night by his father, Tyron Denetclaw-Benally Sr., who was extremely intoxicated.

They say it happened around 10 p.m., after some kind of domestic dispute. Denetclaw-Benally Sr. took the baby and walked off from a Taco Bell in Gallup on Highway 66, according to Gallup Police.

Police fear the baby is out in the elements with his father.

Gallup Police say Denetclaw-Benally Sr. could have access to a white Dodge pickup with New Mexico Plate LLC834.

Baby Tyron is Native American and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved black shirt with a white tank top and a black “Batman” shirt, he was also wrapped in a red Kansas City Chief’s blanket.

Police say 28-year-old Denetclaw-Benally Sr. is also Native American, about 5-feet-10-inches tall and about 260 pounds. Police say he has short black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker with no shirt and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gallup Police at 505-722-2231.