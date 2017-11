ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Sunport says its checkpoint is reopen following a security incident Friday afternoon.

The Albuquerque Sunport reported the checkpoint closure just before 2 p.m.

By 2:35 p.m, Sunport officials said the issue had been resolved and operations would return to normal shortly.

No was no word on what exactly prompted the security checkpoint to close.

Security incident has been resolved, security screening resuming and operations will return to normal shortly. Thank you for your patience. — ABQ Sunport (@ABQSunport) November 17, 2017

Security concern at checkpoint. Checkpoint currently closed. Updates to follow. — ABQ Sunport (@ABQSunport) November 17, 2017

