AG to seek maximum sentence for former Sen. Phil Griego

By Published: Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General says he’ll ask for the maximum sentence of 17 years for former state Sen. Phil Griego.

“This is an individual who did not take responsibility from the very beginning and violated the public’s trust and operated within the shadows of power,” AG Hector Balderas said.

Thursday, a jury convicted Griego on five charges including bribery and fraud.

Griego pushed the 2014 sale of a state-owned building in Santa Fe, abusing his power in the Roundhouse to pocked $50,000 in commission.

Balderas says the case was difficult to prosecute.

“There was a lot of resistance as it relates to public record and a lot of resistance in terms of questioning the motives of prosecutors,” he said.

A sentencing date will be set within 90 days.

Griego’s attorney says he did nothing wrong and they plan to appeal.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s