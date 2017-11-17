AG to seek maximum sentence for former Sen. Phil Griego

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Attorney General says he’ll ask for the maximum sentence of 17 years for former state Sen. Phil Griego.

“This is an individual who did not take responsibility from the very beginning and violated the public’s trust and operated within the shadows of power,” AG Hector Balderas said.

Thursday, a jury convicted Griego on five charges including bribery and fraud.

Griego pushed the 2014 sale of a state-owned building in Santa Fe, abusing his power in the Roundhouse to pocked $50,000 in commission.

Balderas says the case was difficult to prosecute.

“There was a lot of resistance as it relates to public record and a lot of resistance in terms of questioning the motives of prosecutors,” he said.

A sentencing date will be set within 90 days.

Griego’s attorney says he did nothing wrong and they plan to appeal.

