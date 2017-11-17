2017 Toys for Tots – Give Joy to a New Mexico Kid

The United States Marine Corps Reserves, Papa Murphy’s, KRQE, Fox New Mexico, New Mexico’s CW and My50TV invite you to support Toys for Tots this year.

Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a shiny new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to needy children that will motivate them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders. Be apart of Toys for Tots and help less fortunate children experience the joy of Christmas – Your support of Toys for Tots is good for New Mexico.

The Goal:The U.S. Marines are asking for 90,000 toys to help 25,000 children in need throughout Albuquerque – Campaign Dates: November 15, 2017 through December 15, 2017 – Ages of Children to benefit from the campaign: 0-14 years of age

Toys for Tots Phone Banks

Tuesday, November 21 from 4p- 6p

Tuesday, November 28 from 4p-6p

Tuesday, December 12 from 4p-6p

Drop Off Locations at Papa Murphy’s in Albuquerque

It’s easy, drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Papa Murphy’s location in the greater Albuquerque area. When you donate one or more new, unwrapped toys at Papa Murphy’s stores in the greater Albuquerque, you will receive a Papa Murphy’s discount card valued over $30.

Albuquerque

12611 Montgomery Blvd NE

2800 Coors Blvd NW

3005 South St. Frances Drive

200 Tramway Blvd SE

8400 Menaul Blvd NE

8104 Wyoming Blvd NE

8631 Golf Course Rd NW

2839 Carlisle Blvd NE

3715 Las Estancias Way SW

Rio Rancho

1121 Unser Blvd SE

7820 Enchanted Hills Blvd NE

Los Alamos

3801 Arkansas Avenue

Santa Fe

3201 Zafarano Drive