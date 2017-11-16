World Series Champ Alex Bregman to throw first pitch at new Albuquerque Sports Complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – World Series Champ Alex Bregman will throw out the first pitch at the new Albuquerque Sports Complex.
The $18 million facility is being built next to the APS Football Stadium on the westside. The project is nearing completion, with bleachers being installed Thursday.
Mayor Berry tweeted out Thursday that Bregman, a key player in the Astros’ World Series win, will be at the opening ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 3:30 p.m.
That’s when the ribbon will be cut on the five full-sized baseball fields.
————