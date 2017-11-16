World-renowned Psychic Medium Deb Sheppard takes the KRQE studio by storm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M — KRQE staff experience an astonishing encounter with departed loved ones in the presence of world-renowned Psychic Medium, Deb Sheppard.

Deb Sheppard, internationally recognized Medium, Psychic, Author and Speaker, has connected thousands of clients to their loved ones in spirit, helping bring life full circle. Death is a part of every life, and Deb believes those who have crossed over remain connected to us––although they are on the other side, they are forever by our side. Analysis of Deb’s incredible ability places her in the top 3 percent most accurate in her profession and is recommended by James Van Praagh. She is also listed in the Best Psychic Directory as a top-rated medium. Deb has been a regular guest on numerous radio shows and television stations. Through her work, Deb is a big supporter of AFSP – American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

Deb firmly believes that everyone is “Forever Connected” with their family and has helped thousands with their journey into understanding life, loss and living a life they desire to create.

“Our loved ones are all around us,” says Sheppard. “Their energy continues after they have crossed over. They continue to love us and want to encourage us throughout our lives. I am in awe of this amazing opportunity to share messages for so many across the country as part of my Forever Connected Tour.”

Deb’s appearance takes place at the Sandia Resort and Casino on Friday, November 17, from 7 to 9 p.m. Tickets for this electrifying and emotional event can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com, or the Sandia Resort and Casino box office. Tickets start at $35.00 (plus applicable service charges) and are subject to change. Purchasing a ticket does not guarantee a reading.

For more information, visit Deb Sheppard’s website.