BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A would-be thief learned the hard way it’s not a good idea to try to break into a car outside a gym.

Surveillance video outside Extreme Fitness in Belen shows a man walking up to a car and jiggling the handle. Then, something spooked him and he tried to walk away.

Video shows the gym’s owner, kettle bell in hand, who wasted no time running after him.

The would-be thief got away, but the gym owner posted a warning telling him what would happen if he came back.

