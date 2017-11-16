US mail delays DACA recipient applications

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico US Senator Martin Heinrich is leading an effort to help reconsider some DACA recipients who may have missed a recent deadline.

Henrich is one of two dozen US senators who wrote to the Department of Homeland Security asking officials to look over the applicants whose extension requests were submitted on time, but delayed in the mail system.

Recipients had until Oct. 5 to renew their DACA documents.

The US Postal Service says there was a temporary mail processing delay in Chicago that delayed applications.

At this point, federal officials have refused to accept the delayed paperwork.

