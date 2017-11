ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce has introduced a bill to prevent soldier Bowe Berdahl from receiving back pay.

Bergdahl is the US soldier who deserted his post in 2009.

He also plead guilty earlier this month to dissertation and misbehavior.

This proposed legislation will amend the “uniform code of military justice” to prohibit unpaid compensation and benefits to service members who are found guilty of desertion.

