Social media pizza debate: Chicago vs. New York City

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A social media post is sparking a huge debate between Chicago and New York: “What’s the best pizza in the country?”

On Twitter Eric Phillips, press secretary for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, tweeted that Pequod’s deep dish pizza in Chicago “is the best pizza in the United States and it’s not close.”

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel quickly agreed, tweeting “Confirming what everyone already knew, sorry.”

Many big apple residents took notice that a fellow New Yorker would side with the windy city, including David Axelrod.

Alexlrod, a native New Yorker also weighed in on social media saying, ” I know what real pizza is, real pizza is what you can fold over in a slice, you turn it this way and the oil drips off of it, and then you eat it.”

 

