Santa Fe police shooting ruled justified

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A police shooting in Santa Fe earlier this year has been ruled justified.

Officers shot and killed Andrew Lucero back in April.

Lucero was caught in a stolen car. When officers confronted him, he got into a scuffle with them. He then bolted, getting into a patrol car and taking off with officers in tow.

He quickly crashed into a tree, pinning an officer between a tree and the door. That’s when the officer shot, killing Lucero.

A committee charged with reviewing officer-involved shootings unanimously agreed the officer was justified in his actions.

