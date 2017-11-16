Roswell celebrates visitor center’s new location

By Published: Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Visitor Center is celebrating its new location.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning at the historic Conoco building at the corner of West Fifth and North Main streets, the center’s original home.

“This to me is the epitome of what it takes to build a better Roswell. This is an example of moving Roswell forward and we need to keep that progress going,” Mayor Dennis J. Kintigh said.

The building recently underwent a $20,000 renovation project. That includes new floors, new window coverings, and WiFi installation.

The renovations were funded by the city lodger’s tax.

————

Send a Breaking News Tip

Report an error or typo

Learn about the KRQE apps

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s