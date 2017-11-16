Roswell celebrates visitor center’s new location

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The Roswell Visitor Center is celebrating its new location.

A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning at the historic Conoco building at the corner of West Fifth and North Main streets, the center’s original home.

“This to me is the epitome of what it takes to build a better Roswell. This is an example of moving Roswell forward and we need to keep that progress going,” Mayor Dennis J. Kintigh said.

The building recently underwent a $20,000 renovation project. That includes new floors, new window coverings, and WiFi installation.

The renovations were funded by the city lodger’s tax.

