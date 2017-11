ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police activity in two Albuquerque areas have resulted in closed roads.

Albuquerque Police tweeted out at 12:12 p.m. that the area of 76th and Tower Road was closed due to police activity.

APD also tweeted out at 12:50 p.m. that Northbound and Southbound Chelwood Park is closed between Indian School and Brentwood Hills was closed due to police activity.

There is no other information at this time about what has sparked the road closures in each of these areas.

Northbound and Southbound Chelwood Park closed between Indian School and Brentwood Hills for police activity. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) November 16, 2017

76th and Tower SW, there is police activity, Tower Rd SW is closed in the area. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) November 16, 2017

