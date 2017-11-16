Officials to come up with new way to solve New Mexico-Texas water fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico and Texas are trying to come up with a new way to settle the ongoing fight over water from the Rio Grande.

New Mexico must give Texas so much water every year as part of a long-standing agreement.

However, in dry years New Mexico farmers have been forced to pump groundwater for their crops.

Texas didn’t like that and sued back in 2013. The case is currently pending before the United States Supreme Court.

New Mexico officials say farmers water policy experts and others are all working behind the scenes to try to settle the fight.

If one isn’t reached the court could schedule arguments as early as next year.

