November 16th Morning Rush: House Representatives to vote on GOP tax reform bill

1. The House of Representatives are set to vote on the GOP tax reform bill and for the first time, the measure is expected to pass. House Democrats are not on board insisting this is a plan to make the wealthy wealthier. The House measure would reduce income tax brackets from seven to four. It also calls for nearly double the standard deduction. For example, it would raise today’s standard deduction for singles to 12,000 from 6,000. It also eliminates personal exemptions, but it would expand child tax credit.

Full Story: GOP muscling tax bill through House; hits senator roadblock

2. The Human Services Department has until next week to produce records for an EBT card belonging to Michelle Martens. The state believes it could hold a clue in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. Martens, her boyfriend Fabian Gonzales, and his cousin Jessica Kelley are accused of raping and murdering the little girl last year. The state filed the motion requesting the records of all of Martens’ EBT transactions in the days around Victoria’s death. Investigators won’t say how they believe they could be relevant to Victoria’s death.

Full Story: State requests EBT card records in Victoria Martens’ murder investigation

3. A mostly to partly sunny sky will stretch over the state today with afternoon highs in the 60s & 70s (most of us well above seasonal normals). Winds will begin to pick up ahead of our next big weather-maker – strongest winds expected within the Northern Mountains and Northeast Plains.

Full Story: Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

4. Senator Martin Heinrich is leading an effort to help reconsider some DACA recipients who may have missed a recent deadline. Heinrich is one of two dozen US senators who wrote to the department of homeland security asking officials to look over the applicants whose extension requests were submitted on time, but delayed in the US mail system. The US Postal Service confirms there was a temporary mail processing delay in Chicago.

Full Story: US mail delays DACA recipient applications

5. A surprise birthday party for an Alamogordo boy with autism is getting a lot of attention Thursday morning. Mathias Schramel turned 6-years-old this month and after no one RSVP’d to his birthday party his mother vented on Facebook. Then more than 200 people from around the city, including Otero County Sheriff’s Deputies threw him a party.

Full Story: Community throws surprise birthday party for Alamogordo boy

Morning’s Top Stories