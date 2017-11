ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico tanning salon owner who secretly recorded women has taken a plea deal.

Cody Garcia, 28, was captured on the business’s surveillance video last year recording two women with his cell phone while they were in a tanning booth.

According to the Alamogordo Daily News, Garcia pleaded guilty to two counts of fourth degree felony voyeurism and 164 misdemeanor counts.

The state has agreed to cap his sentence at 18 months in prison.

