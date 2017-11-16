New Mexico governor seeking auditor applicants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Gov. Susana Martinez is looking for applicants to serve the remainder of State Auditor Tim Keller’s term now that he has been elected mayor of New Mexico’s largest city.

Keller, a Democrat, plans to resign from the state post-Nov. 30 at midnight, just before he starts his new job as the mayor of Albuquerque on Dec. 1.

The deadline for applications to be submitted to the governor’s office will be Dec. 1.

Martinez’s office says the two-term Republican governor is looking for someone who adheres to high ethical standards and is committed to rooting out waste, fraud and abuse.

Keller’s term as auditor runs through 2018.