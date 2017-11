ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Development Commission is set to hear more about the what could be Albuquerque’s tallest building, the “Symphony Tower.”

The city gave the developers of the plane a chance to hash out more details on the grand plan before giving it an official thumbs up or thumbs down.

The building could be built at Third Street and Marquette.

The developers still need to clarify on the tax breaks and public assistance.

A meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m.

