A storm system will pass just north of the state on Friday. Snow will develop over the northern mountains Friday. Most accumulation should be on the light side between 1 and 4 inches. Gusty winds will be the biggest issue with those gusts topping 50 miles per across eastern NM. As the storm exits early Saturday temps will crater for the weekend. For the first time this fall we are likely to freeze at the Sunport.
Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast
